Neither of California’s two senators will be able to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday. Sen. Alex Padilla tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is at home in California following her husband’s death. Padilla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he’s asymptomatic but will isolate and […]

