Getting ready to roll: Sumpter Valley Railroad prepares for busy 2022 season

By LISA BRITTON lbritton@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
 8 days ago
The snow still lies deep in Sumpter, but preparations are underway for the 2022 season of the Sumpter Valley Railroad.

The restrooms and picnic shelters now have new roofs at the McEwen Depot, thanks to a grant, and crews are working on the engines, said Kim Svaty, depot manager.

“We were thrilled that Four Seasons Roofing was able to complete this project before the season started in not-so-perfect conditions with all the snow,” she said. “What a great job they did and further damage was avoided.”

She said the No. 19 engine will be out of service until July, and the season starts with the No. 3 wood-burning Heisler.

“We’re so honored to be a part of the community and welcome folks from near and far,” Svaty said. “The snow is quickly melting and we’ll start the season work on tracks soon.”

The Sumpter Valley Railroad, a restored narrow-gauge railway, runs between McEwen Depot, just south of Highway 7 west of Phillips Reservoir, and the depot in Sumpter near the dredge.

The season starts May 14 and 15 with one full run each day at 2 p.m.

After that, most weekends will feature runs on Saturday and Sunday, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Svaty said the holiday weekends that coincide with Sumpter flea markets — Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day — will again feature short runs from Sumpter to the river and back. The SVRR will also offer short runs July 16 and 17, which is the weekend of Miners Jubilee in Baker City.

The staged train robberies return as well, and now the robbers have a new name — the High Country Outlaws.

“They are back once a month and will start in May,” Svaty said.

The first “robbery” is set for May 29.

A few special events are already set in the schedule. Hunter Noack will return June 25 and 26 to present “In a Landscape” — a full piano concert he plays outdoors. Tickets must be purchased through inalandscape.org.

Svaty said a wine and cheese train, which was new in 2021, returns Sept. 3. This night train, for ages 21 and older, leaves McEwen at 6 p.m. and features items from The Cheese Fairy and Copper Belt Winery.

“That ended up being a great success last year and loved by all,” Svaty said.

Another special event returning is a full moon train on Sept. 10, with departure at 7 p.m.

Looking way ahead into October, the SVRR will offer three fall foliage trains Oct. 21-23. There will be no full-day photographer’s special this year.

“Which is disappointing, but it will be back in 2023 bigger and better,” Svaty said.

Special Halloween trains will happen Oct. 28 and 29.

“The High Country Outlaws will also be a part of Halloween on Saturday to add more fun and excitement,” Svaty said.

When the cold sets in, the trains switch to the diesel engine. Although still tentative, trains are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26.

December brings a night train on Dec. 9, then day trains Dec. 10 and 11.

“After a disappointing break down in 2021, we realized it’s easier to run diesel than keeping the steam trains from freezing up and causing damage,” Svaty said.

The 2022 is schedule to change — check the website for confirmation and to purchase tickets, www.sumptervalleyrailroad.org.

Updates are also posted on Facebook.

