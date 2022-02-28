ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 2 days ago

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter....

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comscore#Scor#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Comscore Inc#Automated Insights
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Urban Outfitters Q4 Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Urban Outfitters missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ardelyx missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $780.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Baidu Earnings Preview

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baidu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38. Baidu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 2.1% to close at $49.37 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy