Mississippi police: 6-year-old dies after being shot during drive-by shooting that also injured 5-year-old and adult male inside house

Officials report that a 6-year-old boy has succumbed to injuries from a drive-by shooting in Hattiesburg that injured another child and an adult.

Hattiesburg police report that shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, three victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home — a 6-year-old male, who later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, a 5-year-old female, who was critically injured and a 20-year-old male, who was critically injured.

Police say they are looking for a vehicle believed to be a dark blue four-door passenger car. Hattiesburg Police need the public’s help in locating this vehicle in connection to the investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, the vehicle, or the individual(s) involved, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

