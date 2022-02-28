$7 Sweatpants? We Need These Comfy Reebok Joggers in All the Colors

Walmart

In recent years, we’ve made a lot of game-changing discoveries. We learned how to bake sourdough bread (thanks, quarantine), we finally cracked the code on Wordle and we even figured out how to TikTok. But one of the biggest developments in our lives has been our growing appreciation for sweatpants. While many of Us are still working remotely, sweatpants have become the new slacks. No more sitting in stiff pants during work meetings! Now we can stay cozy in sweats during Zoom calls, and nobody has to know.

Sweatpants are no longer just meant for lounging. These multi-purpose pants are an everyday essential for running errands, traveling, working out and more. We’re particularly fond of the flattering fit of joggers. The tapered cuffs just give these sweats a polished look, elevating our street style. We just found the comfiest joggers that are on sale for $7 at Walmart — that’s right, less than the cost of a tube of lipstick! Keep reading to find out why we’re obsessed with these Reebok sweatpants.

Here are five reasons why you need the Reebok Women’s Cozy Fleece Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets. 1. Constructed from a cotton-blend fleece, these sweats are super soft and cozy. 2. They’re available in five different colors, from grey to purple. 3. These joggers are made by Reebok, one of the most iconic athletic apparel brands in the business. 4. Plus, they come with pockets for added storage! Major points in our book. 5. These sweatpants are only $7! You can’t beat that deal.

These Reebok joggers also feature an elastic waistband and drawstring closure for easy on-off access. The tapered hem provides a tailored touch and the mid-rise cut offers a flexible fit. Shoppers say that these sweatpants are the perfect length for petite or slightly shorter heights.

These rave reviews speak for themselves. “Great quality!” one customer stated. “Very soft, comfy and flexible. There’s nothing to complain about.” Another shopper declared, “Best sweats I have purchased in many years. These are great. Very soft and comfy.” According to one reviewer, these Reebok sweatpants are the “perfect pair of joggers! These are so comfortable! Lightweight and soft material. Perfect for cold nights in!” And another customer went so far as to say, “These are by far the best joggers I have owned! They are so soft and so comfortable! The pocket is a decent depth for a phone.”

There are so many different ways to style these fleece joggers. You can’t go wrong with a plain white T-shirt and a jacket or hoodie on top. You can also wear these sweats with a crop top or tank if you’re hitting the gym. And of course, no look would be complete with your favorite pair of sneakers. These joggers will be the best $7 you ever spent!

