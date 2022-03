WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pair of bonded bald eagles have returned to build a nest in Standley Lake to tend to their newest addition – an egg!. "Field observations from the Bird Conservancy, Eagle Watch have confirmed that our eagles are incubating which means we have an egg!" the Standley Lake Regional Park said on its Facebook page. "The egg was most likely laid a couple days ago. We can’t confirm the amount laid by the new Eagle mama (can be from 1-3) until the eggs hatch in 4-5 weeks and even then, the eaglet(s) need to get strong enough to peak over their nest."

