Greg Greenhaw has been announced as the new head coach of the South Middle School football team, according to a press release sent out by the school Tuesday. Greenhaw has 30 years of teaching and coaching experience with 350 gridiron games and 55 playoff matchups with seven district or regional championships as well as a state championship that he won in 2006 while coaching Alabama’s Athens High School, according to the press release.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO