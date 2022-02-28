Skillup Montgomery County offers residents free job training

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nonprofit WorkSource Montgomery is offering a free job training program to Montgomery County residents who are looking for jobs or opportunities to enhance their skills.

The new program is called Skillup Montgomery County. It gives residents six months of free job training.

Participants can expect:

Interview Coaching / Mock Interviews

Apprenticeship Opportunities

Training Opportunities

Resume Building

The organization creates a tailored plan for job seekers to further their education and gain the skills needed to obtain employment. Residents can participate online or in person.

It also partners with businesses to help them find employees that will best suit their companies.







“Recovery is the main topic in workforce development. We want to make sure that our access is expanded and we can reach as many Montgomery County residents and businesses as possible,” said Anthony Featherstone, executive director of WorkSource Montgomery.

