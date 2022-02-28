ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Skillup Montgomery County offers residents free job training

By Nordea Lewis
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nonprofit WorkSource Montgomery is offering a free job training program to Montgomery County residents who are looking for jobs or opportunities to enhance their skills.

The new program is called Skillup Montgomery County. It gives residents six months of free job training.

Man arrested after car chase with baby in car

Participants can expect:

  • Interview Coaching / Mock Interviews
  • Apprenticeship Opportunities
  • Training Opportunities
  • Resume Building

The organization creates a tailored plan for job seekers to further their education and gain the skills needed to obtain employment. Residents can participate online or in person.

It also partners with businesses to help them find employees that will best suit their companies.

“Recovery is the main topic in workforce development. We want to make sure that our access is expanded and we can reach as many Montgomery County residents and businesses as possible,” said Anthony Featherstone, executive director of WorkSource Montgomery.

WDVM 25

Maryland plans contractor reforms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a small business in Maryland, you depend on payment so you can meet payroll and pay your suppliers. The government is stepping up its game to ensure those payments are made in a timely and efficient manner. The goal is an efficient system to track payments to Maryland contractors […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

MOCO county leaders discuss MCPS mask mandate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On March 8, Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to make masks optional, county leaders shared concerns about how this could possibly increase the bullying students experience.  On Tuesday, council members voiced concern about the bullying students who decide to continue to mask up may experience, once masking becomes optional. These […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

U.S. HUD secretary talks affordable housing with local leaders

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Prince George’s County to discuss what is needed to achieve the local government’s affordable housing goals. Local leaders from across the region met with Fudge, including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. Some requested assistance from the administration, such as paying down the cost of rental service and […]
SUITLAND, MD
WDVM 25

Sen. Corman makes stops in Central PA during bus tour

(WTAJ) —Senator Jake Corman (R-34) is making stops across the state in what he’s calling the “Small Town Pennsylvania Bus Tour.” Sen. Corman visited Somerset and Johnstown Tuesday as he campaigns for Pennsylvania Governor. He spoke with business owners and residents in each area and addressed the importance of visiting these places. “Small towns and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

Arlington Public Schools make masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Public Schools no longer require masks for students, staff and school buses. Superintendent Francisco Durán made the announcement Monday. The announcement comes after the CDC revised guidance to make masks optional throughout most areas in Northern Virginia, including Arlington. “APS will continue following the CDC’s guidance for operating safely toallow […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

MCPS extends their school year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students may have to wait a few extra days to end the school year. Officials announced due to various snow days and school closures, MCPS is extending the school year by at least two more days.  June 16-17th will be added to the school year. June […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

