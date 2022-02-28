ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed his best XI teammates he has played with, which includes four current Liverpool players and a Liverpool legend, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane miss out.

James Milner has played alongside many brilliant players, with teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, as well as Leeds United and Newcastle United. He also had a loan spell at Swindon.

The amount of talent the Yorkshire lad has had the opportunity to play with is ridiculous, but who makes his all-time XI as teammates? Reds' veteran has revealed the best players he has played with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdT9b_0eRfZv2r00
(Photo by Richard Calver / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

In the goalkeeping position, Milner chose his Reds teammate, Alisson Becker, beating the likes of Nigel Martyn and Brad Friedel.

The back of four the midfielder chose also includes two current Liverpool players in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk. His Leeds United teammate Jonathan Woodgate and England teammate Ashley Cole claim the other spots.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When you speak of the best midfielders the Premier League has had, the three Milner has played with will all be in the conversation. A midfield three of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, David Silva (Manchester City) and Frank Lampard (England) would be terrifying for any opposition.

Premier League greats Alan Shearer (England) and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) have been picked by Milner alongside his current teammate Roberto Firmino for the front three places. The team was picked with football page FourFourTwo.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Brad Friedel
Person
Nigel Martyn
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Ashley Cole
Person
Jonathan Woodgate
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
David Silva
The Independent

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest scores and goal updates from five fixtures today

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Reds#Leeds United#The Premier League#Liverpool Coverage Follow
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk helps fund the Dutch Deaf national team's dreams of attending the Deaflympics by making a 'substantial financial donation' before gifting the team the shirt he wore in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk has made a 'substantial donation' to the Dutch Deaf national team, who are hoping to take part in the Deaflympics in May. The 30-year-old supported the team financially and even donated the shirt he wore during Liverpool's triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday evening.
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Curtis Jones Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Beat Norwich In FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on why Curtis Jones was substituted during his team's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. Takumi Minamino's first-half brace was enough to put Liverpool into the quarter-finals despite the Canaries creating an exciting end to the game after Lukas Rupp's goal in the 76th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy