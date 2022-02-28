ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and a report has revealed that a transfer target for the Merseyside club was sat with Reds supporters during the game at Wembley.

An action packed game ended 0-0 after extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout followed which saw Jurgen Klopp's men run out 11-10 winners on spot kicks to take home the trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXnOJ_0eRfZuA800
IMAGO / Paul Marriott

According to Watch LFC, Atletico Madrid stiker Joao Felix was in attendance to watch the game and was pictured in the crowd in the Liverpool end.

Whilst the 22 year old may have just been in the UK to watch the match, some Reds fans will be excited as he was linked with the club not so long ago.

The Portugal international's playing style appears to be at odds with that of Atletico manager Diego Simeone and Felix has looked frustrated at times as a result this season.

It remains to be seen if this is just a coincidence but some Liverpool fans will now be dreaming of another superstar signing come the summer to add to that of the sensational Luis Diaz.

