We’re seeing a bunch of newly announced products roll around as 2022 begins picking up speed. CES had us drooling with potential and some of those promises are starting to make their way to fruition, and 2022 is looking big on lightweight laptops. We haven’t seen some of our most anticipated gaming laptops from CES yet, but recently Samsung announced it’s Galaxy Book2 Pro powered by Intel Arc graphics, and now Lenovo is getting onboard with its new line up including the Arm-powered ThinkPad.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO