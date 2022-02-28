ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Brom 0-2 Swansea: Steve Bruce is STILL winless after five matches in charge of Baggies as Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie strike late to heap misery on manager

By Janine Self
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The boos rang out at The Hawthorns as two late goals extended new boss Steve Bruce’s search for a first win.

Swansea’s Dutch striker Joel Piroe and defender Cyrus Christie both struck in the dying minutes as a promising night disappeared in an instant.

West Brom have surely missed the bus when it comes to jumping on a bandwagon with enough acceleration to take them back into play-off territory and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvMcd_0eRfZEWy00
Steve Bruce is still yet to preside over a single victory for West Brom since taking charge 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bcggd_0eRfZEWy00
Cyrus Christie netted the second to put the game to bed for Swansea on Monday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBjRN_0eRfZEWy00
Andy Carroll and Co went down to Swansea on a bleak night for the out of form Baggies 

First on the agenda on Monday night was a win after going six matches without one. FAIL.

That would have meant scoring a goal, of course, and Albion have been a bit lacking in that department too. FAIL.

It had looked so optimistic. Bruce seemed to have found the spark he needed through Grady Diangana, who has all the talent when he is on it.

Swansea defenders would confirm that he was most definitely on it on a filthy night at The Hawthorns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pApk_0eRfZEWy00
West Brom were poor and many of the fans voiced their displeasure after the late goals 

His runs were mazy and dangerous but the final ball was lacking. Best of the bunch was riding a tackle from Flynn Downes only to send his cross straight to goalkeeper Andrew Fisher. Downes was booked.

It showed positive intent and seemed to be appreciated by the fans as was Dara O’Shea’s cross which found Callum Robinson, whose header hit a post.

Swansea are a conundrum and it’s anyone’s guess what team will turn up. They lost 4-0 at Sheffield United after beating Bristol City 3-1 and losing 3-0 at Stoke.

Here their first shot was a wayward effort from Matt Grimes which had the fans chanting ‘we’ve had a shot’.

In fact Swans came the closest to scoring when Cyrus Christie’s header from Ryan Manning’s cross forced a great save from Sam Johnstone.

Michael Obafemi should have put a header on target from Hannes Wolf’s ball as Swansea started to threaten.

The match became increasingly open and Callum Robinson’s curling effort also clipped a post when it seemed goalbound.

But two breakaways, two goals and it was the Swans fans singing in the rain.

