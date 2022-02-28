ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeste Barber's husband Api Robin helps rescue people stranded in the Queensland and NSW floods by riding on a jet ski to water-submerged homes

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Comedian Celeste Barber has revealed her husband Api Robin is helping to rescue those stranded in the floods in Queensland and New South Wales.

The 39-year-old shared a video on Monday of Robin riding on a jet ski with a friend to water-submerged homes to see if anyone needed evacuating.

The footage showed Robin riding towards the window of a two-storey home, with only the top floor visible above the floodwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mD22v_0eRfZBsn00
Helping hand: Comedian Celeste Barber (left) has revealed her husband Api Robin (right) is helping to rescue those stranded in the floods in Queensland and New South Wales

'This is a two-storey house!' Barber captioned the video, adding: '@JoelParko and @Hothusband [Robin] are on their jet skis going around getting people out.'

Barber lives with her husband and their sons, Lou, nine, and Buddy, six, at a $1.175million home in Tweed Heads, on the border of NSW and Queensland.

She also has two stepdaughters, Kyah, 20, and Sahra, 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086xaS_0eRfZBsn00
Rescue: Barber, 39, shared a video of Robin riding towards a two-storey home on his jet ski, with only the top floor visible above the floodwater

NSW State Emergency Service has made a record-breaking number of flood rescues in the past 24 hours, and has responded to almost 1,000 desperate calls for help across northern NSW.

The city of Lismore remains cut off, where more than 1,000 stranded residents are trapped or waiting to be rescued on Tuesday morning, according to local mayor Steve Krieg.

'There was a family of five people that were sitting on a roof about 15 km out of Lismore who were awaiting getting airlifted,' Mr Krieg told ABC Radio.

'So 400 calls could translate to anywhere up to 1000 people still.'

More than 4,000 rescues were performed on Monday with civilians pitching in help relieve the emergency demand on emergency services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fl8ei_0eRfZBsn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAvp4_0eRfZBsn00

'There were civilian water craft out and about, kayaks, jet skis and fishing boats all lending a hand and I know that goes against every protocol but with the sheer volume of people that need saving and rescuing, it is great to see a community like Lismore come together and help each other out,' Mr Krieg told the Today show on Tuesday.

Around 300,000 residents are currently subject to evacuation warnings.

'My message to those people is please prepare to leave at very short notice,' Ms Cooke told 2GB.

'Please have your bag packed, please have your supplies – your mobile phone and a charger to charge it.'

Residents in the nearby town Ballina in low lying areas were urged to immediately evacuate to higher ground on Tuesday morning with some in South Ballina told it's already too late to leave.

The town of Grafton is also under threat with a major flood warning for the Clarence River and a major to moderate warning for the Orara River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv8vj_0eRfZBsn00
Help: People use small boats to travel through flood water in Lismore on Monday, February 28, 2022

South-east Queensland residents are also bracing more heavy rain and flooding with dam releases and heavy rain on the way.

The Brisbane River is expected to rise to 3.7m at 9am on Tuesday after peaking at 3.85m on Monday.

The Logan River is set to exceed the record 2017 flood level of 20.50m when tropical cyclone Debbie hit while Mary River at Maryborough could also reach a peak of 10.5m

More than 1200 homes across Brisbane were still without electricity on Monday night after the city copped 795mm in the last seven days, its wettest week since records began in 1840.

Emergency services are monitoring a crane on a pontoon that broke free of its moorings near the Story Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Queensland Rail's southeast services and Brisbane River ferries remain suspended with a limited bus service available.

Gold Coast beaches remain closed on Tuesday while some schools in Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Lockyer Valley will reopen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT041_0eRfZBsn00
Devastation: Pictured is a flooding street in Lismore, NSW, where the water has inundated a business

