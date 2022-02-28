ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperate influencers line up to slam TGA crackdown on promotion of health and skincare products as their revenue stream dries up

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Aussie influencers are aghast at new laws restricting influencers from promoting certain health and skincare products.

WAG Sarita Holland, 39, told the Herald Sun the regulations on sponsored posts '[take] the mickey out of the general public' by insulting their intelligence.

'People can make up their own minds and this is in a way inferring that people are dumb,' said the wife of former Collingwood and Fremantle player Brodie Holland.

Desperate: WAG Sarita Holland, 39, (pictured) told the Herald Sun the regulations on sponsored posts '[take] the mickey out of the general public' by insulting their intelligence

Influencer manager Genevieve Day of Day Management added that the new rules put undue responsibility on influencers as opposed to brands.

'I wish the same emphasis was on the brands making the claims as the influencers promoting it,' Ms Day said.

However influencer Sarah Czarnuch agreed with the changes.

'It definitely needs to be regulated,' she said. 'As long as brands are smart and savvy and working with the right influencer, anything that benefits the consumer, it's going to be advantageous.'

Rationale: 'People can make up their own minds and this is in a way inferring that people are dumb,' said the wife of ex-Collingwood and Fremantle player Brodie Holland (both pictured)

The comments come days after Ruby Tuesday Matthews spoke out against the rules.

The 27-year-old shared an article about the TGA regulations on Instagram on Sunday, alongside her opinion on the subject.

'Whilst I completely agree the need for more regulation, structure (rules) and accountability by brands and influencers within these industries, it makes me sad to think how many great small businesses/start ups this will affect,' she wrote.

Anger: The comments come days after Ruby Tuesday Matthews spoke out against the rules

'It also blows my mind that we are targeting health and wellness brands encouraging a healthy lifestyle but not alcohol or junk food,' Ruby added.

The influencer is known to endorse a number of 'wellness' and beauty brands online.

Just last month she endorsed Krumbled Foods, which is touted as a 'functional beauty snack' with five 'clinically proven anti-ageing ingredients'.

Having her say: 'Whilst I completely agree the need for more regulation, structure (rules) and accountability by brands and influencers within these industries, it makes me sad to think how many great small businesses/start ups this will affect,' she wrote

She has also spruiked Nutra Organics, a superfoods brand, revealing she likes their bone broth and miso ramen chicken.

Ruby has likewise thrown her support behind The Daily Co. skincare, which offers 'clean cosmeceuticals', and ran a giveaway featuring the company.

On Saturday, The Australian reported influencers are being banned from receiving benefits to spruik health products.

Influence: The influencer is known to endorse a number of 'wellness' and beauty brands on her Instagram. Just last month she endorsed Krumbled Foods, which is touted as a 'functional beauty snack' with five 'clinically proven anti-ageing ingredients'
Support: Ruby has likewise thrown her support behind The Daily Co. skincare, which offers 'clean cosmeceuticals'

The new Therapeutic Goods Administration advertising code only allows influencers to promote products if they receive nothing in return.

It applies to sunscreens, protein powers, vitamins, supplements, skincare, medicines and skin lightning products.

Former Bachelor star Laura Byrne has also spoken out against new laws restricting influencers from promoting health and skincare products, pointing out that she feels it's unfair that Instagram stars cannot promote sunscreen.

Foodie: She has also spruiked Nutra Organics, a superfoods brand, revealing she likes their bone broth and miso ramen chicken
Up in arms: Former Bachelor star Laura Byrne (pictured) has also spoken out against new laws restricting influencers from promoting health and skincare products

#Influencer#Tga#Skincare Products#Alcohol#Aussie#The Herald Sun#Mickey#Day Management#Krumbled Foods#Spruiked Nutra Organics
Daily Mail

