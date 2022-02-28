ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Some Logistics Plus employees to relocate out of Ukraine

By Scott Bremner
 2 days ago

At this time, six women and one baby are the latest in Erie’s Logistics Plus group to make it out of war-torn Ukraine.

Those employees were given the choice to either stay or leave. Many have made their decision based on whether they can continue to work remotely.

Logistics Plus Owner Jim Berlin said he will continue to provide all the options he can to keep workers safe. However, Berlin said their willingness to see the job through is amazing to their boss.

“The courage and determination that they’ve shown is unbelievable. They are all staying at work. They’re working remotely if they can’t get to the office, still at their posts, still doing the job for the customer, which is just incredible,” said Jim Berlin, Owner, Logistics Plus.

Of the two groups of employees who did decide to relocate and work remotely, one went to Poland, while the other went to Romania.

