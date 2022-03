ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a 29-year-old woman reported missing on January 30, 2022. According to deputies, Alexis Ware was last seen dropping off her children to their father at the 7-Eleven on S.C. 29 North in Anderson County on January 30. Her red Honda sedan was discovered in a wooded area in McCormick County on February 2, approximately 50 miles away from where she was last seen.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO