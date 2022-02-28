High surf advisory in place for north, west shores of most isles through this evening

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-26 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Kohala; Kona; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND .A large west northwest swell will arrive through the day that will lift surf up along many north and west facing shores to warning levels. High surf will impact these coasts through Saturday afternoon. HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to near 40 feet along the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. 22 to 26 foot waves along the north facing shores of Maui...8 to 12 feet along the west facing shores of Big Island. * WHERE...The north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. The north facing shores of Maui and the west facing shores of Big Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overwash will impact typically vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways particularly during high tide times.

