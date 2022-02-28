ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High surf advisory in place for north, west shores of most isles through this evening

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 3 days ago

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of most isles has been extended through 6 p.m. today. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, due to...

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

