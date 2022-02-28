ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia sends companies scrambling to reverse globalization

By Nathan Bomey
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rapid transformation of Russia into geopolitical pariah is forcing global companies to scramble to reassess their investments, supply chains and other connections to the Russian economy. Why it matters: Russia has become increasingly economically isolated in a matter of days since its invasion of Ukraine. Now, the country's...

