Public Hearing- Public Participation Procedures

CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PUBLIC HEARING THE NORTH CHARLESTON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022, AT 5:00 P.M. AT CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS (3RD FLOOR), NORTH CHARLESTON CITY HALL, 2500 CITY HALL LANE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSIDERING THE FOLLOWING: Variances from Article VIII, Section 8-8, Paragraph (b), relating to the fallzone requirement, and Section 8-11, Paragraph (a)(2)(b), relating to the maximum sign face size, for the properties addressed as 4917 Centre Pointe Drive and 4986 Wetland Crossing (Charleston County TMS #400-00-00-213 and #400-00-00-163, respectively), in the CRD, Commercial Redevelopment, Zoning District/Council District 6. Variances from Article V, Section 5-11, Paragraph (b)(2)(D), relating to the required residential buffers, and Paragraph (b)(3), relating to the required wetland buffer, for the property addressed as 7950 Dorchester Road (Dorchester County TMS #181-00-00-138) in the R-2, Multi-Family Residential, and the B-2, General Business, Zoning Districts/Dorchester Road Corridor I Overlay District/Council District 1. Those persons who wish to appear before the Board should sign-in or contact the Planning and Zoning Department no later than 4:45 p.m. on the date of the meeting. GWEN MOULTRIE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON (843) 740-2571 This Notice is published in compliance with Section 9(A) of Act 593 of the General Assembly of South Carolina for 1898. AD#1987271.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO