Series Recap: No. 1 Texas Pitching Dominates as Undefeated Longhorns Sweep Alabama

The top ranked Longhorns came into their weekend series against Alabama with a 5-0 record, having outscored their opponents 53-7. Their offense was potent against Rice and Texas A&M CC while their pitching staff had only allowed three earned runs in the first five games. While Texas didn't put up a ton of runs in the series sweep over Alabama, they were able to ride dominant performances from their pitching staff all weekend long.

Game 1: Texas 1 Alabama 0

If you love a good pitchers duel, then this was your game. Texas turned to Pete Hansen on the mound for his second start of the season and he picked up exactly where he left off following his first start. Hansen tossed five shutout innings and racked up eight more strikeouts, upping his total to 16 on the season. Not to be outdone, Alabama's starting pitcher, Garrett McMillan, went for six shutout innings, effectively neutralizing the Longhorn bats that had been so potent to start the season.

While both starters combined for 11 shutout innings neither walked away with the win in this one, as the lone run of the game wasn't scored until the bottom of the seventh. Skyler Messinger singled and would eventually score following a passed ball and wild pitch. Following the five shutout innings from Hansen, the Longhorns got four shutout innings from their bullpen, including two from Travis Sthele as he notched his first win of the season.

Game 2: Texas 2 Alabama 0

Yet another game for those who are a fan of pitching dominance and low-scoring games. Tristan Stevens once again carried the momentum from an impressive Friday Hansen outing into a dominant Saturday outing of his own. Stevens hurled six innings of shutout, holding the Crimson Tide to only four hits in the process, picking up his second win of the season.

After Stevens Texas turned to Luke Harrison out of the bullpen with the freshman delivering, getting the three-inning save after throwing three hitless, shutout innings. Once again the Longhorn offense did just enough to reward the efforts of their pitching staff, putting up a run each in the third and fourth innings RBI hits by Doug Hodo and Austin Todd.

Game 3: Texas 6 Alabama 1

Stop us if you've heard this one before; a Texas starting pitcher had a dominant outing against Alabama this weekend. This time it was Tanner Witt as the right-handed pitcher tossed six innings of one-run baseball while racking up a career-high nine strikeouts. Witt had Alabama batters fooled all game long, mixing his fastball with a knee-buckling curve that the Crimson Tide struggled to hit. Witt left the game facing a no-decision but the Texas bats finally came to life in the bottom of the sixth.

Texas managed to load the bases with one out leading to Trey Faltine lining a two-run single into left, giving Texas a 3-1 lead, a lead which would not be relinquished. Dylan Campbell would tack on another run in the sixth and the Longhorns would go on to add two more in the eighth on a balk and Stehly RBI triple. Two runs would have been enough to win in this one but the Longhorn bats showed up in the series finale in big fashion, helping power Texas to the 6-1 victory and series sweep.

