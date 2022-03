You’re not meant to envy your parents, but Christina Patterson couldn’t help envying hers. A Swedish mum with a Mona Lisa smile and love of cakes, coffee and conversation; an English dad with matinee idol good looks and a prestigious Foreign Office career; their love-at-first-sight romance; their glamorous postings to Bangkok and Rome before they settled in Surrey, where Christina and her two older siblings, Tom and Caroline, grew up. They made life seem so easy, as if it were one long holiday and happiness came as naturally as leaves to a tree.

