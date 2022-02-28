ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Proud” Travis Barker Praises Son Landon as He Follows in His Footsteps

By Steven Vargas
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family. Drummer Travis Barker praised his son Landon Barker on Instagram, posting a photo of himself hugging his son during his show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 26. In the photo, audience members in the packed crowd snapped pictures...

Kevin Koetter
8d ago

so we have a daddy giraffe and a baby giraffe I guess the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree

