Immigration

520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war

By The Associated Press
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREGSURANY, Hungary (AP) — The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union showed no signs of stopping Monday, with the U.N. estimating more than 520,000 people have already escaped Russia’s burgeoning war against Ukraine. Long lines of cars and buses...

