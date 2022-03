One of the stops along Rex's route through the city will be in the 400 block of St. Charles Avenue. There, the Monarch of Merriment, Mr. James Joseph Reiss III, will salute his queen, Miss Elinor "Ellie" Pitot White, who will review the street procession wearing a dazzling ensemble in, of course, winter white. Later in the evening, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bright White will be gowned in gold and her attending maids will be sparkling in white.

