Krewe of Argus 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — When the Mystic Krewe of Nyx paraded in 2020, it was among the largest in Carnival. When it rolls Wednesday night, it will be one of the smallest. Boasting of more than 3,500 members on 82 floats when it last hit the streets, the parade on Wednesday will be a mere sliver of that, close to the bare minimum of 200 riders and 14 floats needed for a parade permit. The krewe’s website estimates there will be about 240 riders sparsely spread among 17 floats.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO