ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A new therapy is being tested to help treat clot based strokes

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Studies are underway into a new single injection clot busting medication for patients who suffer clot based strokes. Dr. Dileep Yavagal, a neurologist with UHealth, said the drug tenecteplase is a genetically modified version of the current medication alteplase. So far,...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Bacteria in the nose may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease

New research from Griffith University has shown that a bacterium commonly present in the nose can sneak into the brain and set off a cascade of events that may lead to Alzheimer's disease. Associate Professor Jenny Ekberg and colleagues from the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research...
SCIENCE
The Press

Bridging Therapy May Be Better for Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke

Bridging Therapy May Be Better for Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke. FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with anterior circulation large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke, use of intravenous thrombolysis followed by mechanical thrombectomy (MT; also known as bridging therapy [BT]) is associated with increased odds of functional independence and successful reperfusion and reduced odds of mortality compared with MT alone, according to a review published online Feb. 16 in Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Clotting#Strokes#Uhealth#Covid
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A global view on fatty liver and diabetes helps to fight other non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become an epidemic, similar to the non-communicable diseases cancer, obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In a review article in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, Norbert Stefan and Kenneth Cusi first highlight the extent to which NAFLD and diabetes jointly occur worldwide. Then they address the major mechanisms that are involved in the pathogenesis of NAFLD and type 2 diabetes and discuss whether these mechanisms place NAFLD in an important position to better prevent and treat non-communicable diseases and the communicable disease COVID-19. Finally, using a holistic approach, integrating knowledge from early childhood development to older age, they propose solutions how this knowledge can be used for personalized prevention and treatment of NAFLD in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Aging With HIV and Other Chronic Conditions

Study findings presented at IDWeek 2021 show that mental health conditions and heart disease are driving rising rates of polypharmacy and multimorbidity among people living with HIV. Polypharmacy is a fancy word for taking multiple medications, and multimorbidity simply means having more than one chronic con-dition. About 65% of all...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Intermittent Explosive Disorder?

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental health disorder that causes a person to experience recurrent aggressive behavioral outbursts that are unwarranted in the given situation. These episodes can involve aggressive, impulsive, and violent behaviors or angry verbal outbursts. Many people are unfamiliar with IED. However, one study found around...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Press

ASA: Endovascular Therapy Studied in Large Ischemic Stroke

THURSDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with large cerebral vessel occlusion and sizable strokes on imaging have better functional outcomes at 90 days, but more intracranial hemorrhages, with endovascular therapy plus medical care versus medical care alone, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 9 to 11 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicalXpress

Ketone bodies reduce markers of asthma in obese mice

More than half of people with asthma are obese. These individuals do not respond well to standard therapies, but new research out of the Vermont Lung Center holds promise for improving asthma treatments for this population. The study is published in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology. It was chosen as an APSselect article for February.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy