ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Lou Williams: Remains out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Rowland
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Kevin Huerter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Celtics#Peachtreehoops Com
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Trey Burke: Ruled out Tuesday

Burke (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Burke continues to deal with a left shoulder sprain and will be held off the court for a fifth straight game. His absence shouldn't impact the Mavericks' rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' D.J. Wilson: Out Tuesday

Wilson (knee) is out Tuesday against the Nets, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. Wilson's absence shouldn't affect the Raptors' rotation much. The bigger news is that Fred VanVleet (knee) and OG Anunoby (finger) are still shelved.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Tuesday

Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons. Porzingis has practiced in a limited capacity recently, but he'll remain sidelined for a 13th consecutive game due to his right knee bone bruise. Coach Wes Unseld indicated Monday that Porzingis is unlikely to be shut down for the remainder of the season, but he doesn't yet have a timetable for his return. However, he's still considered day-to-day, and his next chance to make his Wizards debut will be Friday against Atlanta.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
NECN

Celtics-Hawks Takeaways: Derrick White, Grant Williams Lead C's Comeback

C's-Hawks takeaways: White, Grant Williams step up in Jaylen's absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics showed their resiliency Tuesday night with a hard-fought win over the Atlanta Hawks. After trailing by 14 at the half, the C's outscored Atlanta by 18 in the third quarter and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Collins (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Boston, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Collins participated in a light workout Monday but hasn't been able to do any intense running yet. As a result, it appears as though he's trending toward a sixth consecutive absence due to a strained right foot. Danilo Gallinari should draw another start if Collins ultimately remains sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Of Tuesday’s Contest Against Hawks

The Boston Celtics received some bad news Tuesday night. Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown attempted to drive the lane and landed awkwardly just three minutes into Tuesday’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics quickly ruled him out while revealing the injury was a right ankle sprain. This isn’t...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy