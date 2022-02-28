Hawks' Lou Williams: Remains out Tuesday

Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons. Porzingis has practiced in a limited capacity recently, but he'll remain sidelined for a 13th consecutive game due to his right knee bone bruise. Coach Wes Unseld indicated Monday that Porzingis is unlikely to be shut down for the remainder of the season, but he doesn't yet have a timetable for his return. However, he's still considered day-to-day, and his next chance to make his Wizards debut will be Friday against Atlanta.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO