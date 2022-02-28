ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover Dam reopens tours to visitors

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular tourist attraction is once again open for tours. The Hoover Dam has reopened tours at 50% capacity.

A limited number of tickets will be sold each day for the Powerplant tours, Dam tours, and Visitor Center exhibits. All the tickets are sold at the Visitor Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are buying for a group, the entire group must be present at the time the tickets are purchased.

Hoover Dam is still required people to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The cafe and main gift shop are also open. You can find more information at this link .

