BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to fall, with the number of patients now at 627, according to data released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 30 patients over the past 24 hours. During a surge in cases from the Omicron variant last month, the number peaked 3,462 patients. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, 492 are adults in acute care and 123 are adults in intensive care. Ten children are in acute care and two are in the ICU. The positivity rate dipped by 0.07% to 3.3%, down from last month’s high when the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO