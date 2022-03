Around the hockey world, it’s essentially unanimous that Connor McDavid is the most dynamic offensive player in the NHL. After all, he’s consistently near or at the top of the NHL scoring race, season in and out, with dazzling highlight-reel goals or assists every couple of games. His brilliant combination of speed, agility, skill, play-making, and transition is unmatched, and his offence is nothing short of generational.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO