Here in Connecticut, we’re fortunate to be surrounded by some of the finest eateries, bars, and lounges New England has to offer. With the amazing bar and lounge scene we’re blessed with, trust me, I know how tempting it is to lean towards your typical go-to spot, and relax with a familiar menu and staff. However, if you should ever find yourself feeling adventurous and looking for an evening that will “wow” – here are some recommendations for an unforgettable night out!

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO