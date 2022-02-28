ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB-imposed deadline day arrives with little hope in sight

By Eric Stephen
Cover picture for the articleMonday is the eighth day of negotiations between MLB owners and the players union in Florida, and the 89th day of the league-instituted lockout. It’s also the MLB-imposed deadline for reaching a deal to avoid missing regular season games. No deal is expected given how far apart the...

CBS Sports

MLB lockout news: Live updates as owners make 'final' offer to players union ahead of self-imposed deadline

After an extension of Monday's informal deadline, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association on Tuesday continued working toward an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement that would end the owner-imposed lockout. Representatives from both sides arrived on site in Jupiter, Florida at around 10 a.m. ET and met face-to-face for the first time around 1:30 p.m. after the players had a conference call to discuss their proposal, per The Athletic's Evan Drellich. Although optimism prevailed following Monday's marathon, 16-hour bargaining session, Tuesday occasioned a step back, at least to hear league sources tell it.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB puts insulting final offer on table for MLBPA ahead of self-imposed deadline

The MLB and the MLBPA have been engaged in frustrating talks during the lockout, which has seemingly had no end in sight. Neither side has put forth much of a serious effort to blow the other party away with offers, which has angered both sides even more. To make matters worse, the owners imposed a deadline for the lockout talks, which, if no agreement arrived by the date, regular season games would begin getting canceled. Monday’s talks were encouraging in that the players and owners both seemed committed to avoiding the canceling of games that actually count, with the deadline being pushed back to Tuesday evening. Well, any chance of a good feeling can be thrown out the window after the MLB’s offer to the MLBPA on Tuesday- which the players voted no on- as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB

