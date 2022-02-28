MLB-imposed deadline day arrives with little hope in sight

The MLB and the MLBPA have been engaged in frustrating talks during the lockout, which has seemingly had no end in sight. Neither side has put forth much of a serious effort to blow the other party away with offers, which has angered both sides even more. To make matters worse, the owners imposed a deadline for the lockout talks, which, if no agreement arrived by the date, regular season games would begin getting canceled. Monday’s talks were encouraging in that the players and owners both seemed committed to avoiding the canceling of games that actually count, with the deadline being pushed back to Tuesday evening. Well, any chance of a good feeling can be thrown out the window after the MLB’s offer to the MLBPA on Tuesday- which the players voted no on- as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

