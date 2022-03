Islam Makhachev wants to test himself against the best. Islam Makhachev has just won a main event fight in the UFC. He is on the fast track for a UFC title, but he is still looking to take on the best competition he can. He was briefly linked to a short-notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos, but that fight did not manifest. In the few days between his win over Bobby Green and offering to step in against dos Anjos, Makhachev and his team were filmed for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s YouYube channel.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO