Seven homes were damaged and at least 11 families displaced in a four-alarm blaze that swept up a North Bergen block Monday evening, authorities said. The fire, which was first reported at 5:16 p.m., started on the second floor of 1316 Ninth St., between Paterson Plank Road and Grand Avenue downtown, said Grant Ludmer, a spokesman for North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue. The blaze spread horizontally on the roof area to the other buildings.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO