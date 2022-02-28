Parents, school systems respond to recent school safety concerns after gun found

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After recent safety concerns at schools in Eastern North Carolina, local school systems are responding, as well as some parents voicing concerns, over how they’re being notified after these situations take place.

The Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson, said in certain situations, it’s going to depend on the circumstances for how and when parents are notified.

“When incidents happen, that within their threshold of privacy, they can let people know what happened,” said one concerned parent, Marcy Wofford.

The most recent incident that raises concern for local parents in the area was an incident involving a gun being found at Jacksonville Commons Middle School on February 10.

It’s unclear if that gun belonged to a student or not – and the school system says they can’t provide any further details about the incident.

“The situation was immediately identified, and right after that it was taken care of, and there was no danger to any other students or staff at any time during that incident,” Anderson said.

Parents were notified later that day.

“We’re going to look at what happens. And we’re going to notify parents in this case, were notified that evening after the situation have been taken care of, there was no immediate situation that needed to be addressed with the parents,” said Anderson.

Wofford says she understands why they notified parents when they did.

“If they had the gun, they confiscated it. And everyone was safe. I guess I see that’s why they reported it later. You know, nothing happened. No reason to do anything at that point,” said Wofford.

Anderson added it’s all about prevention, that if you see something, say something to a school official or law enforcement.

“If they know that somebody has something that they shouldn’t have gun, knife, whatever it might be, that they let somebody know, it’s not snitching it’s keeping everybody safe,” said Anderson.

They also have an anonymous reporting app for citizens to use to report anything suspicious. You can see more about that here.

