ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man shares experience hiding from Russian invasion in Ukraine

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5NYS_0eRfQoih00

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have made their way out of the country and into neighboring territories like Poland and Romania.

Many others are finding different ways to stay safe, including a Jacksonville man.

“Honestly, we don’t know whether it’s safer to stay or go,” Doug Newton said.

Sequestered in an undisclosed location, Doug Newton said the sights and sounds on the ground in Ukraine are devastating to witness.

WAR IN UKRAINE: Jacksonville man shares experience hiding from Russian invasion in Ukraine

“We’ve seen jets fighting in the sky. We’ve seen jets flying over. We’ve seen a lot of military equipment, Ukrainian, moving back and forth,” Newton said.

Right now, Newton can only tell us he is about 20 miles outside of Kyiv.

He was supposed to leave the city with his wife’s daughter on Friday – but plans changed.

Now he is traveling with a couple of friends and the family dog.

“At the last minute, her daughter didn’t want to leave her basement, [she] was afraid to be out on the open highway. So, she didn’t go. My wife and I talked about it; we agreed that I would leave with Larry,” Newton said.

LOCAL NEWS: Jacksonville University to add College of Law, bridging ‘justice gap’ in city

Newton moved to Jacksonville when he was 15. He graduated from Stanton College Preparatory School.

He has since lived in several different places before finally settling down in Ukraine. He’s lived there for the past 12 years.

The majority of his family is still in Jacksonville.

The seven-hour time difference keeps his parents awake at night.

“Sometimes we go to bed early so we can wake up and talk to him or I stay up late… it’s been sleepless, and it’s been a concern,” Doug’s mother Bette Jadwin said.

All the way in Jacksonville, they do their best to keep in touch.

LOCAL NEWS: UF Health conducting COVID-19 trial study to effectiveness of ivermectin, 2 other FDA-approved drugs

“Our concern is for their safety and the cities like Kyiv where his wife is now; there is bombing every night. All night long there are explosions all over the city,” Doug’s stepfather Robert Jadwin said.

Newton said he doesn’t plan to leave the country.

“I don’t want to be any farther from my wife than I have to be right now. I absolutely do not want to leave Ukraine,” Newton said.

For now, he is laying low and staying out of the military’s way, watching his beloved country be torn apart.

“It’s just absolutely terrible and it’ll never be the same. But I think it’ll be stronger afterward,” Newton said.

Newton said you can help Ukraine by donating whatever amount of money you can.

He said the National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account to raise funds for the Ukrainian Army. The account is multi-currency and open for transfers from international partners.

For donations in USD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

SWIFT Code: CHASUS33

Account: 400807238

383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA

Bank account: UA843000010000000047330992708

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, while the huge armored column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital. After seven days of Russian assault, the United Nations refugee agency announced...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Indian students in Ukraine in fear as Russian invasion grows

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Indian student Abrar Sheikh has been waking up to the loud thuds of bombs that have pummeled Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border, for the last three days. When he hears the sounds of shelling, he rushes to a nearby bunker, praying the bombs don’t find him.
INDIA
Action News Jax

Live updates: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. SEOUL, South Korea – A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine says it's bracing for business complications as the U.S.-led West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Recently expanded U.S. sanctions include targeted measures against the...
WORLD
Action News Jax

Russia attacks Ukraine: Major explosions rock Kyiv

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday, with troops ramping up attacks on key Ukrainian cities. Russia seized its first major Ukrainian city -- the southern port of Kherson -- during fighting on Wednesday. A large convoy of Russian soldiers and military vehicles continued to threaten the capital city of Kyiv from the north.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Jacksonville University#Russian#Ukrainians#College Of Law#Fda
Action News Jax

Russians start feeling the heat of Ukraine war sanctions

MOSCOW — (AP) — In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects — from payment systems that won't operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. “Apple Pay...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Comedy series starring Zelenskyy gets boost in popularity

LONDON — (AP) — Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President. Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student's video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Live updates: Fitch downgrades Russia's credit rating

LONDON — Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia’s credit rating, citing a “severe shock” to fundamental conditions due to its invasion of Ukraine. Fitch said the war has raised risks to financial stability and could undermine Russia’s ability to service its government debt. It said that, in turn, will weaken the country’s finances and slow its economy, further raising geopolitical risks and uncertainty.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Action News Jax

US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war.
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Russian charged with planned killing of Chechen dissident

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors said Thursday that they have charged a Russian man with planning the killing of a Chechen dissident in Germany. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that Valid D., whose last name wasn't released for privacy reasons, is alleged in early 2000 to have accepted an order from a member of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's security apparatus to kill an opposition member living in exile in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Yellen: US to 'freeze, seize' wealth of Russian oligarchs

CHICAGO — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used a visit to Chicago on Wednesday to spotlight the Biden administration's determination to strip Russian oligarchs of their wealth in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. “We have made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian...
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Bitcoin again viewed as safe haven amid geopolitical tension

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — Bitcoin prices have surged as investors again appear to view the volatile cryptocurrency as a safe haven for their money and Russians and Ukrainians seek alternatives to their country's financial institutions. After initially falling to around $34,000 following Russia's advance into Ukraine...
CURRENCIES
Action News Jax

Russian NHL players mostly staying silent about Ukraine war

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — Russian players in the National Hockey League have remained mostly quiet about their country's invasion of Ukraine, largely the result of fearing potential fallout back home. Among the 41 Russia-born players currently in the NHL, only Washington star Alex Ovechkin and Calgary defenseman...
NHL
Action News Jax

Publix removes Russian-made vodka from shelves in support of Ukraine

Publix has become the latest retailer to remove Russian-made vodka from its liquor store shelves in a show of support for Ukraine. The Florida-based supermarket chain announced the decision Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported. Publix has stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the chain’s website.
FOOD & DRINKS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy