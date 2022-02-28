ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Dwight Rich school was under ‘brief’ lockdown

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcVQl_0eRfQAbl00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing was under a 7-minute lockdown on Monday.

The lockdown was caused by “police activity” in the area, a spokesperson told WLNS.

The Lansing Police Department posted several units around the school earlier in the day.

All students are safe and have been dismissed as usual, a spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Injured DeWitt Township cop reinstated

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Charter Township Board of Trustees on Monday night voted to start negotiating benefits and then voted to reinstate Officer Robert Stump, who was injured on the job more than two years ago and recently “let go.” “Just the sharing of our post, people reaching out. Our phones have […]
DEWITT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy