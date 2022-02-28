Dwight Rich school was under ‘brief’ lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing was under a 7-minute lockdown on Monday.

The lockdown was caused by “police activity” in the area, a spokesperson told WLNS.

The Lansing Police Department posted several units around the school earlier in the day.

All students are safe and have been dismissed as usual, a spokesperson said.

