Indiana State Police superintendent blasts lawmakers over proposed constitutional carry bill
This is the type of guy who violates your rights and says "I'm just doing my job." This cop acts like their policing is omnipresent. Yeah, you're never too late. And people who served their time should get their rights. If they are still a threat it sounds like poor judgement on the states part for letting them loose on the streets. Either people are reformed or they are not. Unless you want to go the racial route and the goal is to keep guns away from minorities. After all that's how many of the gun laws started. To keep guns away from Blacks and Indian's. But, hey 🤷♂️ who am I to point the racial prejudice finger at yet another major city individual with institutional power.
It has been 100's if not 1000's of years that laws have been for the obedient law rulers, but those with a criminal background get weapons on the black market & kill innocent bystanders. I think it all people were allowed to carry, then it would decrease crimes & increase boundaries not knowing if someone is carrying or not.
yeah this cop does not care about the second amendment... gun registry is just another way to charge and track when and where you get your gun you shouldn't have to have a permit to carry when it's in the constitution the police is just a revenue machine for their corporate overlords
