Mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA, -2.32% and Freddie Mac FMCC, are upping the ante when it comes to affordable housing. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie and Freddie, said Monday that the two enterprises will contribute nearly $1.14 billion to the Housing Trust Fund and the Capital Magnet Fund. It’s the largest amount that Fannie and Freddie have ever provided.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO