Palm Beach County, FL

FDOT NIGHTMARE: New Lyons Road Traffic Pattern Causing Chaos

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

Half An Hour To Drive Half A Mile. Homeowners, Commuters Livid.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The new traffic pattern on Lyons Road is causing chaos, and it seems no one from FDOT or Palm Beach County wants to take responsibility.

At issue, a new pattern unveiled in the highly congested area on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and a portion of Linton Boulevard that leads to a field and stops at the turnpike. It is an area that provides access to Lotus, The Bridges, Seven Bridges, Boca Bridges, Mizner Country Club, several landscaping and nursery companies, Stone Creek Ranch, a church, a school, and more. For reasons that remain unclear, FDOT apparently decided to merge all of the traffic from four lanes to what is approximately one and a half. To put it another way, you have northbound and southbound traffic condensed into roughly 3/4 of a lane on each side — and that traffic is supposed to be able to execute turns into several communities and avoid bicyclists who inexplicably continue to ride on one of the most dangerous roads in South Florida.

The ultimate goal is apparently to widen Lyons Road, but it’s objectively an abysmal failure. BocaNewsNow.com, in 11 years, has never received so many emails and phone calls about one traffic decision as we have today for this.

We will update when and if we hear from FDOT or FDOT’s counterpart in Palm Beach County. For now, please drive carefully, and understand that the people who are planning the roads here are apparently not as smart as the people driving on them.

