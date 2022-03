United Nations climate experts say the warming of the planet is endangering the Gulf of Mexico, and all the life and business it supports. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, known as IPCC, recently released a report on the health of the Earth. It says even if humans work together to limit global warming, sea levels will rise, fish populations will decrease and harmful algae blooms called toxic tides will become more frequent.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO