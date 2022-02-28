ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury's Yellen to hold financial stability council meeting Monday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold an executive meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Monday, the agenda for which includes an update on “international market developments,” the Treasury Department said on its website.

Fortune

Bitcoin jumps 8% after U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen accidentally leaks details of Biden’s crypto policy

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Biden administration cryptocurrency executive order strikes the right balance between encouraging responsible innovation and addressing potential risks to consumers and the broader financial system, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement posted to The Treasury Department’s website Tuesday night.
Janet Yellen
#U S Treasury#The Treasury Department
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
The Week

The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but the window is closing

Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 million security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine's border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. "In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania," to Kyiv and other major cities.
The Conversation U.S.

Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022, the U.N. Security Council was conducting an emergency late-night meeting chaired by Russia on the mounting crisis. Western powers expected the invasion to happen, but Putin’s timing marked an unprecedented rebuke to the U.N., the global body uniquely tasked with maintaining international peace. The political move also resurfaced a recurring question. Is the United Nations, a 77-year-old international institution, still relevant? As a research professor on human rights and the law, I believe that despite the limitations of the Security Council this war exposes, international law...
