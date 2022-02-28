ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trumps file appeal to block depositions in NY attorney general investigation

By Kara Scannell, Paula Reid, CNN
WRAL
 2 days ago

CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are appealing the New York state judge's decision earlier this month ordering...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Washington Times

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s appeal over Jan. 6 records

The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to halt White House records and communications being turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday, the justices announced they would not hear the case Trump v. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Top New York prosecutors quit over Donald Trump tax probe

The two New York prosecutors leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s taxes have quit suddenly, throwing the future of the probe into doubt. Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz were reported on Wednesday to have resigned after Alvin Bragg, the new Manhattan District Attorney, questioned whether his office should pursue a case against the former president.
POTUS

