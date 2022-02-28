ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran, GA

7 hurt when racecar crashes into pit row at Georgia track

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COCHRAN, Ga. (AP) — Seven people were hurt after a racecar veered off the track at a Georgia speedway and crashed into a pit area, authorities said.

Two of the people injured at the Cochran Motor Speedway remained in the hospital Monday, authorities said.

The wreck happened Saturday just before an open practice, the track said in a news release.

Video from the track showed the car knocked down a wall before ending up in the pits.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the crash.

