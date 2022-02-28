Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
8 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason school district will no longer enforce a mask mandate on its buses. District Superintendent Jonathan Cooper announced the news Monday citing “significant declines” in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools...
