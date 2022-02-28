ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason school district will no longer enforce a mask mandate on its buses. District Superintendent Jonathan Cooper announced the news Monday citing “significant declines” in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

