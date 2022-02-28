Mason City Schools to end mask requirement on buses

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Teachers in Keystone Oaks High School gave the principal a “no confidence” vote. The union said teachers have concerns about Michael Linnert, citing his inexperience, poor communication, lack of student discipline, and the absence of a clear vision for the future. “Mr. Linnert’s actions have led us feeling disrespected, degraded, and distrusted,” the Keystone Oaks Education Association said in a statement. “He does not prioritize student or staff safety, providing no support or consistency in dealing with student behavior. His poor interpersonal relationships with the staff and poor decision-making, in general, have left members in the building with a sense of low morale and a deep concern for the safety of our students.” They are also calling on the school board to take action.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO