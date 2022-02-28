NV5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.1 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $706.7 million.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.39 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $773 million to $802 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE