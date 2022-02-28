ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NV5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.1 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $706.7 million.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.39 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $773 million to $802 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

NV5 Global Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.77M (+15.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NVEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

783K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy