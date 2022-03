Management announced a solid fourth quarter earnings beat buoyed by strong order-book growth. If we pull up a long-term chart of PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI), we can see that shares have dropped to steep oversold conditions. In fact, both the RSI momentum indicator as well as the slow stochastics have not been this oversold for many years. The play though here (for long entries) would be to wait for the 10-month moving average to be taken out to the upside before initiating any type of long position. The reason being is that this present down move may last for quite some time to come before a concrete bottom is printed in earnest. In fact, as the chart depicts below, long-term resistance in PCTEL is found very close to the $4 level. Shares at present are trading at approximately $4.70 so investors need to be patient here if indeed more downside is ahead of us.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO