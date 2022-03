Joe Lunardi on Saturday’s bracket implications: “We ended almost exactly where we started. The top three teams on the morning seed list — Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas — all lost major road games in hostile environments. Three of the teams in the best position to supplant them — Kentucky, Purdue and Texas Tech — suffered the same fate. Baylor was the only top-10 team to improve its seed. The Bears began the day sixth overall and ended up fourth overall. That gives the defending NCAA champions the final 1-seed. Just don’t write it in ink. Baylor visits Texas on Big Monday.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO