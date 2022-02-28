Ocular Therapeutix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.5 million.

