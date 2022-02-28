ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri man charged after suspected thief is killed

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said he chased down two people he thought had stolen from his property and shot one of them.

Mark A. Fielder, 63, of Windsor, was charged with killing 41-year-old James Fannon late Thursday after a confrontation on a Henry County road near Fielder’s home, The Sedalia Democrat reported.

Fielder also was charged with two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree assault. He was being held on $500,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Fielder saw two people fleeing in a car after stealing what one witness said was three fishing poles from his property.

Fielder and two others chased the car, which eventually pulled over. Fielder pistol-whipped the driver and when shot Fannon in the head, prosecutors said, before driving away.

The driver of the other car dumped Fannon’s body for several hours before contacting law enforcement, Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said.

Fielder was arrested later at his home.

Online court records did not name an attorney for Fielder. The other people involved have not been publicly identified.

